"Mindless thugs" who hijacked and burnt a bus in Newtownards, County Down, have harmed their community, says Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

The driver was threatened at gunpoint by the masked hijackers. No passengers were on board.

The minister said that during the incident the hijackers talked about the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the Brexit deal that has effectively created a trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

