Big crowds gathered in Londonderry for the culmination of what is billed as the biggest Halloween party in Europe.

Derry City and Strabane District Council's annual Halloween festival came to a close with a fireworks display over the River Foyle.

This year's celebrations, called Awakening the Walled City, saw an array of unforgettable sights, characters, and digital wonders in several themed worlds.

Halloween celebrations in 2020 were reduced significantly, with most festival programmes moving online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, because of continuing Covid-19 restrictions, there was no traditional parade, but people still got into the spirit, dressing up in elaborate costumes for a spooktacular fun-filled festival.

Video Journalist: Mike McBride