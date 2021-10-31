Clocking up 100 Parkruns after cancer diagnosis

Etta Roberts is 74 and joined the weekly 3.1 mile (5km) run round her local park to help her recover from cancer.

She is part of the 5k Your Way initiative.

It encourages people who have had a cancer diagnosis to stay active and get out to the park on a Saturday morning to take part in a group run.

"I found Parkrun great during chemo, I think it helps to assimilate the chemo drugs. It improves your circulation.

"I started Parkrun before my surgery so I would be up and running and I would know what it was."

