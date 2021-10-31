Two former shelter pups are fresh on the beat with the Metropolitan Police after their mother was rescued from a breeder in Northern Ireland.

Dutch herder puppies Riley and Ronnie were taken to London from Assisi Animal Sanctuary in County Down, where they were born.

Their mother had been kept in a shed by her owner and her pregnancy was only discovered after she arrived at the shelter.

A single police dog takes about £30,000 to train and they usually are bought from accredited breeders.

PC Ben Hendley, who is PD (police dog) Ronnie's handler, said each dog represents years of work, and becomes "part of your family".

Video journalist: Jessica Black