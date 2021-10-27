Tory MP challenges Brandon Lewis on Troubles prosecutions
The Northern Ireland secretary has been challenged over his commitment to ban prosecutions linked to the Troubles.
Conservative MP Mark Francois asked Brandon Lewis: "Where's your bill, Brandon?"
Mr Lewis replied that the government had set out its position in a command paper and intended to bring a bill before the House of Commons this autumn.
The plan has been criticised by all of Northern Ireland's political parties and some victims' groups.
