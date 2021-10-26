Michelle O'Neill and Doug Beattie welcome new Stormont bill
Michelle O'Neill and Doug Beattie have welcomed a new bill designed to prevent the collapse of devolution.
Deputy First Minister Ms O'Neill also said she expected the British government to introduce legislation for Irish language commitments in Parliament next week.
Mr Beattie, the Ulster Unionist Party leader, said many bills still needed to go through Stormont before the next election, but this would not happen if power-sharing collapsed.
