Ulster Hospital doctor warns of Covid pressures in hospitals

A senior doctor at the Ulster Hospital has warned patients may have to wait longer for treatment, including emergency care, due to the number of Covid patients in hospitals.

Dr Sean McGovern, a consultant in emergency medicine, said there was a shortage of beds before the pandemic but the number of Covid cases was adding to existing problems, meaning patients may face longer waits at emergency departments, for ambulances and for surgery.

