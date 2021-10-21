For more than 20 years, Haileigh Ashton Lamont kept a secret - she had been abused as a child by her stepfather.

Last year. she reported what happened to the police.

It began the process that has culminated in 48-year-old Tommy Harris, of Wynchurch Road in Belfast, pleading guilty to 42 counts of sexual assault, including rape, attempted rape and gross indecency with a child.

Haileigh, who has waived her right to anonymity. was abused from the age of seven until she was 18. Now 30, she recalled the moment she walked into a police station to report what had happened to her.

“I was hysterical, I was panicking, I couldn’t breathe.

“And that’s when I said for the first time in my life, ‘My stepfather sexually abused me when I was a child.'

“I thought once I said that out loud in a police station that would be enough.

“But since then, I’ve had to fight to get justice - and it has been a fight.”

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, help and support can be found at BBC Action Line.