Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among guests who attended a church service to mark the centenary of partition and the formation of Northern Ireland.

Politicians from both sides of the Irish border took part in the cross-community event in Armagh on Thursday.

The Queen had been due to attend but was unable to travel for medical reasons.

Irish president Michael D Higgins declined an invitation, as he felt the event had become politicised.

The Armagh church service was organised to "mark the centenaries of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland".

