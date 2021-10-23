Oliver Tumelty took his first job as a teenager in his local hardware shop in 1955.

He has worked in the same shop, Kelly’s Hardware on the main street in Downpatrick, County Down, ever since.

But Oliver, 83, will finish work on Saturday evening when the shop closes after serving the area for more than a century.

"After 66 years it is very, very sad," he said. "I always actually looked forward to coming to my job."

Video journalist: Ciara Colhoun