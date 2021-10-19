BBC News

NI Health: 24 children wait year for first cancer appointment

Twenty-four children in Northern Ireland with confirmed or suspected cancers had to wait over a year for a first appointment, a review has found.

The figure, for April, is in a review of child health waiting lists by the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People.

More than 17,000 children were waiting more than a year to see a hospital consultant for the first time.

The commissioner said the waiting times were "terrifying".

