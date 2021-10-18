Politicians are being targeted by a "small cohort" which is "intent" on doing them harm, Northern Ireland's health minister has said.

Robin Swann was speaking after Conservative MP Sir David Amess was killed at a constituency surgery in Essex last week.

Mr Swann has received multiple threats as heath minister and was visited by police only last week to discuss those most recently made against him.

He said: "It's not a position I want to be in as an elected politician. I want to be able to get out and talk to people, meet people.

"But unfortunately now what we're seeing is a small cohort of people who seem intent on causing personal threat and also personal harm."