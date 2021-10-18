"As I have no one to pass the work unto - I sometimes muddle through - and that lack of support is a challenge."

Linzi Conway, 51, is a self-employed management consultant who has been speaking about dealing with menopausal symptoms at work.

It comes after the Equality Commission said employers could find themselves on the "wrong side of the law" in Northern Ireland unless they make strides to facilitate women going through the menopause,

With women making up nearly half of the working population, there are calls for greater awareness and for workplaces to support women experiencing symptoms.

The commission's Geraldine McGahey said the tools can be as simple as good ventilation, a fan on the desk, or a change in uniform.

