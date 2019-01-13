After a play he was to star in was cancelled twice, actor Shaun Blaney told its co-author he'd come up the River Lagan in a bubble if it ever went ahead.

Following Covid-19 restrictions being eased by the Stormont Executive, theatres are now able to reopen at full capacity.

The decision means Mr Blaney's play can go ahead.

And with that, he was forced to keep his promise to playwright Martin Lynch.

Mr Blaney took to the water on Tuesday morning.

Video journalist: Jordan Kenny