'It's an honour to run with Joe Wicks'
Fitness guru Joe Wicks took an early-morning jog through Belfast with more than 300 runners in tow.
They got up at the crack of dawn to pound the streets with the Body Coach, who became a household name after launching PE With Joe to keep children fit during the Covid lockdowns.
The online work-outs were a global hit and Joe was awarded an MBE for helping to keep children active and mentally fit.
The eternally enthusiastic 36-year-old has been touring the UK to launch his new children's book.
Video journalist (and jogger): Jordan Kenny
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland