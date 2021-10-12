Two harbour seal pups rescued by Exploris Aquarium have been released back into the wild after being nursed back to health.

Galileo and Dipper were malnourished and dehydrated when they were spotted by members of the public.

They were looked after by staff at the Exploris Aquarium in Portaferry and taught to catch fish for themselves.

The seals are now back in the wild and will go on to find a colony of their own.