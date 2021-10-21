Poetry pharmacy sessions have been taking place in Belfast as part of Book Week NI.

They are the brainchild of philanthropist and author William Sieghart.

“I’m like a pharmacist, you come to me and tell me your troubles and I’ll try find a poem that is going to work for you,” he told BBC News NI.

He added: “There is a poem for everything, people tell me they’re lonely, they’re anxious, they can’t sleep, they have family problems and I try relate poems to these problems.”

Book Week NI is a joint initiative between BBC Northern Ireland and Libraries NI and takes place between 18 and 24 October.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken