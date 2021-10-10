Mussenden Temple is one of Northern Ireland's most iconic sites - and some new visitors have enjoyed a chew with the splendid north coast view.

Cattle were brought in around the temple to restore its wildflower meadows.

By trampling the ground and clearing long grass, the cattle encourage more flowers to grow, which in turn attract bees, birds and other animals.

The practice, known as conservation grazing, is used across the UK, including at several National Trust NI sites on the north coast.

James Orr, a ranger with National Trust NI, said after three years of bringing cattle to the area, they have already seen improvements at Downhill Demesne, where the temple is located.

"The most noticeable change our visitors would see is definitely the orchids, we've seen a massive increase in the number of orchids and where they're located."

