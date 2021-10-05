'My brother was buried in a mass grave'

A panel of experts commissioned is to announce the terms of an inquiry into institutions for unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland.

The Stormont Executive committed to an investigation earlier this year after research into mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene Laundries was published.

Women who were in the institutions have said they were detained against their will, forced into unpaid labour and made to give up babies for adoption.

Fionnuala's Boyle birth mother was sent to one when she was pregnant with a baby who later died.

Caroline Magee was sent to the St Mary's laundry in Derry in 1975, when she was in her early teens.

