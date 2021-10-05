A panel has called for a public inquiry to be held into institutions for unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland.

The three experts also advised that there should be immediate redress payments to survivors.

The devolved government committed to an investigation after research into mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene Laundries was published.

Prof Phil Scraton said that "lives and futures lost through the cruelty within these institutions cannot be recovered, but we must acknowledge the inter-generational pain and suffering inflicted on victims, survivors and families".

