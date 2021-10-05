A woman who has been suffering from long Covid for 18 months says she feels angry and frustrated at the lack of help in Northern Ireland.

Zoe McNulty, 27, from Londonderry, feels people here have been left relying on internet support groups for help.

There are still no dedicated health services for those living with long Covid symptoms in Northern Ireland.

However, in contrast, long Covid clinics were opened across England in November 2020.

