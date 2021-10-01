A retired nurse who was not allowed to see her 89-year-old father while he was in hospital has urged the Southern Health Trust to lift its visiting ban.

The Southern Trust has had a ban on hospital visitors since July.

Grace Vine said the ban was "cruel" and "inhumane".

The Department of Health's coronavirus guidance in Northern Ireland is to allow one relative to visit a patient once a day.

In a statement to the BBC, the Southern Trust said it would "endeavour to facilitate one visitor per patient for one hour, once a week with effect from Monday 4th October."

It added that Covid-19 remained a "real threat to everyone including patients, visitors and staff".

