Pubs and nightclubs in Northern Ireland will be able to stay open longer after changes to liquor licensing laws come into effect today.

The changes mean pubs and clubs can apply to serve alcohol for an extra hour, until 02:00 BST.

Drinking-up time will also be extended to one hour, meaning pubs and clubs can stay open to 03:00.

Janice Gault from the NI Hotels Federation said the changes had been "a long time coming".

