Crystal clear: Bringing an old craft back to life

Glass and crystal-cutting in County Tyrone was once world-renowned and the craft in the area dates back to 1771.

However, it wasn’t until the company Tyrone Crystal was founded in 1971, that its glass and crystal products were shipped across the world.

Now there are fresh attempts to ensure these skills are kept alive. A community-based glassworks has been set up to help train the next generation of glass and crystal craft workers.

