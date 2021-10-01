Gen Sir Nick Carter has said it is "too early to say" whether the military's involvement in Afghanistan was a failure.

Speaking to Political Thinking with Nick Robinson, he said "It's interesting to reflect on whether we fail to win battles - we certainly probably didn't succeed in winning wars, but we certainly didn't fail to win the battles."

The last British and US troops left Afghanistan at the end of August bringing their 20-year military campaign in the country to an end.