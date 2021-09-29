Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Londonderry

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Ulster University and City of Derry Rugby Club during a one-day visit to Northern Ireland.

It was their first trip to Londonderry.

Prince William and Catherine met with students at the university's Magee campus and met players, coaches and volunteers at the rugby club.

Earlier this year the duke and duchess video-called students from Ulster University's School of Nursing, some of who they met in person on Wednesday.

