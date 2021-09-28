BBC News

Coronavirus: Social distancing to end in shops and theatres

Stormont ministers have agreed to end social distancing restrictions for shops, theatres and a number of other indoor settings in Northern Ireland.

The executive has asked some sectors to put in place mitigations including proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.

But this will be advice and not legally enforceable.

Ministers did not consider social distancing in the hospitality sector during Monday's virtual meeting.

