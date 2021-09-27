What will you spend your £100 voucher on?

Online applications for Northern Ireland's high street voucher scheme have opened.

The £145m scheme is designed to boost activity in businesses hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, like non-essential retail and hospitality.

Everyone aged 18 and over can apply for a £100 "spend local" card to use in shops before the end of November.

Applications can be made through this page on the NI Direct website for the next four weeks until 25 October.

Some people have complained on social media that the website has not loaded for them while others said they had not received a verification message after entering their email address.

