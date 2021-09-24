'Difficulties of the past continue to threaten the present' - Clinton
The former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been installed as Queen's University's first female chancellor.
Speaking at a ceremony on Friday, she described the university as "special".
She said she was looking forward to "learning much more about this university" and "helping to tell the university's exciting story".
She spoke about difficulties arising from Brexit as well as paying tribute to Women's Coalition members who were receiving honorary doctorates.
