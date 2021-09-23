It's been 10 years since one of the world's biggest pop stars was asked to "cover up" while filming an award-winning music video in Northern Ireland.

It was farmer Alan Graham who talked that talk to Rihanna over how she was dressed while filming the We Found Love video in his field near Bangor, County Down.

A decade on, the farmer told BBC News NI that the media misrepresented the situation and that he and the Barbardian artist parted company on "good terms".

"It wasn't a case of being scantily clad - it was a case of part of the clothing being missing altogether, let's put it that way," Mr Graham recalled.

"I spoke first of all to the filming crew and explained to them that this was over and at that stage Rihanna wrapped herself up very nicely and came over and we had a very short conversation but a courteous conversation."

Rihanna, then aged 23, also drew crowds when filming in parts of Belfast.