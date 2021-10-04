'Judo gives me strength to deal with sight loss'

A Coleraine judo club is one of the first in Northern Ireland to offer training for visually impaired participants.

Stephanie Stewart was born blind because of an undeveloped optic nerve. She started to attend once lockdown restrictions around sport began to ease.

“I’ve learnt a lot about how to break your fall and fall safely, so it’s been really useful in a practical way and it's fun”, she told BBC News NI.

Diabetic retinopathy caused Iain Catlin to go blind in his left eye and he only see shapes through his right eye.

He says judo has had a big impact on his life.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

