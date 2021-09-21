Northern Ireland's first paramedic degree opens at Magee
Northern Ireland's first paramedic sciences degree has opened at the Magee campus of Ulster University.
More than 600 people applied for 40 places in the course.
Previously those who wanted to enter the profession had to train either in Great Britain or the Republic of Ireland.
The 40 new students will graduate in three years time and enter a job where the daily challenges can be demanding and relentless.
