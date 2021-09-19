The secretary of St Paul's GAA club has paid tribute to Anto Finnegan following his death, aged 48.

Mark Carey said Anto would "forever, ever, ever" remain in the memories of those at St Paul's.

The former Antrim captain died following a battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

He played for Antrim for 11 years and captained the Saffrons to a first win in an Ulster Senior Football Championship game in 18 years in 2000.

He was diagnosed with MND in August 2012 and raised awareness of the disease through his campaigning and charity work.

