NI100: The largest single gathering of Lambeg drums
The largest ever gathering of Lambeg drums has taken place outside Parliament Buildings in Belfast.
More than 100 drummers took part in the event on Saturday afternoon to commemorate Northern Ireland's centenary year.
The event, called Drums for Ulster, was organised by the Ulster-Scots Agency and Northern Ireland's five Lambeg drumming associations.
Participants were issued with a certificate to mark the occasion.
