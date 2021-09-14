BBC News

Mum's frustration over baby's surgery cancellation

A mother has spoken of her anger and frustration at the last-minute cancellation of her baby's cleft palate surgery for a third time.

Leigh Dickson was in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children with her daughter Lola when she was told there were no post-operative paediatric beds available.

The Belfast Health Trust has apologised to families affected by cancellations.

