The Tyrone football team have arrived home after triumphing over Mayo in Saturday's All-Ireland final.

The team secured Tyrone's fourth All-Ireland title at Croke Park beating Mayo 2-14 to 0-15.

Crowds cheered as the players returned to Healy Park, their home ground in Omagh, on Sunday.

Tyrone last won the Sam Maguire cup 13 years ago.

