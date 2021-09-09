Students at Queen's University (QUB) are being offered a £1,500 deal not to take up rooms in university accommodation.

The university said due to "unprecedented" demand accommodation in its halls was oversubscribed.

It is offering some students who have applied for, or been offered rooms, money to find other accommodation.

The offer includes £1,250 in cash, off-peak gym membership worth about £100 and £150 on their QUB student card.

