BBC News NI is given access to Belfast City Hospital's intensive care unit, where a consultant warns the system is "one step from chaos".

Seven patients had Covid-19 - six of the men and women in their 20s, 40s and early 60s were unvaccinated.

One of them was double-jabbed.

"Without the vaccine we would have been on our knees weeks ago," Dr Gardiner said.

