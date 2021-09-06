Lagan College: The day the world's press came to a school picnic
In September 1981 the world's media descended on a school picnic in Belfast.
The event marked the opening of Northern Ireland's first integrated school, Lagan College in south Belfast.
The school first opened with 28 pupils in a scout centre.
It now has more than 1,400 pupils on an extensive site in the Castlereagh area of the city.
