"She made the people she met feel special rather than feel that she was special."

Political leaders around the world have paid tribute to Pat Hume, the widow of SDLP leader and Nobel prize winner John Hume.

Mrs Hume worked alongside her husband from the beginning of the civil rights movement in Londonderry in the 1960s.

Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state and presidential candidate, was among those who paid tribute to Mrs Hume on Thursday, describing her as "a gracious, determined force behind the achievement of peace in Ireland".

Read the full story here.