Northern Ireland has experienced one of its warmest summers on record, the Met Office has said.

This summer's average temperature was 1.17C above the Northern Ireland average, with a record-breaking high temperature of 31.3C recorded in July.

But the amount of rainfall, in what was a duller and cooler August, was 10% more than the average for Northern Ireland.

Temperature records covering the area of Northern Ireland date back to 1884.

A professor from Queen’s University explains why the weather is changing, while a Met Office spokesman tells us what weather we can expect as the summer comes to an end.

