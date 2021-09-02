Northern Ireland Weather: NI experiences one of its warmest summers
Northern Ireland has experienced one of its warmest summers on record, the Met Office has said.
This summer's average temperature was 1.17C above the Northern Ireland average, with a record-breaking high temperature of 31.3C recorded in July.
But the amount of rainfall, in what was a duller and cooler August, was 10% more than the average for Northern Ireland.
Temperature records covering the area of Northern Ireland date back to 1884.
A professor from Queen’s University explains why the weather is changing, while a Met Office spokesman tells us what weather we can expect as the summer comes to an end.
Read more here.
