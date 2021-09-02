The PSNI will not be removing memorials to murdered police officers and "never have been", according to the chief constable.

Simon Byrne appeared before the Policing Board on Thursday following unionist criticism of a review into policing in south Armagh.

Among its 50 proposals, it recommended "exploring" the relocation of police memorials in south Armagh stations.

The chief constable said this would only happen in the context of the closure or redevelopment of a station and police would examine ways to "do better" in remembering those who had been killed.

"Far from disrespecting or forgetting our 30 colleagues who paid the ultimate price, I think we can do better than what we currently have in place and over the horizon plans for a new police museum may reflect this," he added.

