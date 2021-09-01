The DUP leader has said the chief constable has lost the confidence of unionists.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is due to meet Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne on Thursday, following the publication of a review into policing in south Armagh.

Published on Tuesday, it contained 50 recommendations including the closure of Crossmaglen police station.

Earlier DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons called on the chief constable to resign.

Sir Jeffrey said he had "some serious questions" to ask Mr Byrne.

"I am very clear - I believe the chief constable has lost the confidence of unionists," he said.

"I think Gordon Lyons reflected that this morning in what he had to say.

"I think this has an impact on the chief constable's position and his credibility with unionists.

"I want to put that to him, I want to hear what he has to say about that and then I will make my position clear in terms of where I think the chief constable stands."