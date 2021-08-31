The Police Service of Northern Ireland's station in Crossmaglen, County Armagh, is an "emblem of the past", according to Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Northern Ireland's most fortified police station is to close.

A review of policing in south Armagh put forward 50 recommendations as part of efforts to combat a "militaristic" reputation of policing in the area.

It included a recommendation for the Crossmaglen station to close, however details of this had been leaked some weeks ago, following a briefing involving the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

Mr Byrne said conditions at the station had "no place in modern policing" and he wanted to work with the community and the policing board to establish a new purpose-built facility.

