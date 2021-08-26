The coronavirus pandemic and restrictions have had "a severe impact" on children and young people.

That is according to a report from the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People (NICCY).

More than half (52%) of 16-year-olds who took part in the research felt their mental and emotional health had worsened during the pandemic.

"Insufficient consideration" was given to how the lives of children and young people would be affected, it said.

