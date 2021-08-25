Energy prices: gas prices to rise in September
Northern Ireland households and businesses are facing substantially higher gas bills this winter, the Utility Regulator has warned.
John French said "unprecedented" increases in international wholesale prices were to blame.
Mr French said consumer gas prices would increase in September, but electricity prices would not be affected until next year.
He suggested gas bills could increase by more than £100 a year.
Northern Ireland