A woman whose parents and sister were murdered in an IRA firebomb attack in County Down 45 years ago wants to know why their killers were pardoned.

Willie Herron, his wife Beth and their daughter Noeline died in an attack on their drapery shop in Dromore in 1976.

All three were in their home above the shop when the building was destroyed.

Joy Bingham has appealed to the UK government to explain to her family why two sisters were granted Royal Prerogatives of Mercy.

