The husband of a woman who died with Covid-19 shortly after giving birth has spoken about the pain of losing her.

Samantha Willis, 35, who had not been vaccinated for Covid-19, died on Friday after spending 16 days in hospital.

The mother-of-four from Londonderry was buried on Monday after a service in which her new-born daughter child was baptised.

"We always thought we had 40 or more years together," her husband Josh Willis told BBC News NI.

Read more: Husband tells of pain of young mother's Covid death