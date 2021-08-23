After years of campaigning a new medical school was officially opened at Ulster University's Magee campus in Londonderry.

The multimillion-pound development will see an initial intake of 70 students on the graduate-entry course.

Talks are already under way to increase that number to 100 places each year.

It is hoped the course will help address what has been described as the chronic shortage of doctors across Northern Ireland.

BBC News NI spoke to three people who are turning their backs on one career and heading back into the classroom.

